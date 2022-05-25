Save Up to $260 on Storage From Western Digital and SanDisk

Having extra storage helps you get the most out of your devices and ensures your data is backed up just in case the unthinkable happens. (And with technology, it often does.)

Right now, Amazon is offering options from Western Digital and SanDisk, including flash drives, external hard drives, SD cards and more. Grab what you need without breaking the bank during today's sale. These offers will expire tonight (May 25).

We've highlighted a few of our favorite storage deals below. With more than 25 digital storage options available, you should be able to find an option that'll work for your needs. Be sure to check out the entire sale selection at Amazon.

Sarah Tew/CNET This sturdy SanDisk SSD is the Pro version of one of our favorite external storage drives for 2022. It's ultraportable and built to last while on the go. Like its counterpart, it can withstand a drop of up to 2 meters and has an IP55 rating, making it both water and dust resistant. It also takes your privacy seriously with 256-bit AES encryption and features up to 2,000-megabyte-per-second read or write speeds to save you time when storing and transferring data.

