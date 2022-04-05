Save Up to $250 on Apple's Powerful 14-Inch MacBook Pro

Apple

The 14-inch MacBook Pro (the latest 2021 model) got a glowing review from CNET's Dan Ackerman, and for good reason. It's sleek, versatile and packed with powerful hardware. It does have one major downside though: It's pretty pricey, with base models starting at $1,999. But right now, Amazon has a rare opportunity to grab one at less than list price. You can save $200 on all configurations of the 2021 Pro, and model in silver. There isn't a clear-cut expiration listed for this offer, so it could really switch off at any time. Based on our experience with sales on Apple devices, we'd definitely recommend acting sooner rather than later if you're hoping to grab one at a discount.

Equipped with Apple's cutting-edge M1 Pro processor and 16GB of RAM, the MacBook Pro is designed to handle even high-strain tasks like 8K video editing and 3D rendering with ease. The base 512GB model features an eight-core CPU and a 14-core GPU, while the 1TB model bumps that up to a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU. This offer is on the 14-inch model, which features a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display and up to 1,000 nits of sustained brightness. The 16-inch model made our list of the best laptops of 2022, but the 14-inch is very similar.

This 2021 model is also equipped with an HDMI port and SD card reader, which have been absent on recent generations and make it exceptionally versatile. Dan loved that the MagSafe power connector made a comeback, too. You can watch his full video review below.

