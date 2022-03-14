iPhone 14 Pro May Get A16 Chip National Pi Day Deals 'Turning Red' Hits Disney Plus Mask Mandate for Air Travel Lifts April 18 CNET Deal Days on March 15 PS5 Restock Tracker
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Save Up to $100 on Apple's Recently Discontinued iPad Air 4 at Amazon Now

It may not be the newest iPad Air in town anymore, but at $100 off, it's a great option for many.

Jared DiPane headshot
Jared DiPane
243-apple-event-9-15-2020-apple-ipad-air.png
Apple

Last week during its "Peek Performance" event, Apple announced an all-new iPad Air 2022 to replace the iPad Air 4, which has been on the market for about two years. As of right now, you can only preorder the new iPad Air, and it officially hits the shelves on Friday, March 18. If you need an iPad before that, Amazon has the iPad Air 4 on sale for up to $100 off, depending on the color you prefer. This means you could pick one up for $500 today.

See at Amazon

The new iPad Air now uses Apple's M1 chip inside and has a new front-facing camera along with the optional 5G connection for those who opt for cellular connectivity. Unless you plan to be doing resource-intensive activities on your iPad, like heavy games, photo editing and the like, the previous-gen iPad Air is likely more than enough for you. It's great for games, video chats, web browsing, social media, document creation and more. There are great keyboard attachments available, and you can pair it with a discounted Apple Pencil to take your experience to the next level.

Looking for a different iPad model? Be sure to check out all the best iPad deals available today.