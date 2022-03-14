Save Up to $100 on Apple's Recently Discontinued iPad Air 4 at Amazon Now

Apple

Last week during its "Peek Performance" event, Apple announced an all-new iPad Air 2022 to replace the iPad Air 4, which has been on the market for about two years. As of right now, you can only preorder the new iPad Air, and it officially hits the shelves on Friday, March 18. If you need an iPad before that, Amazon has the iPad Air 4 on sale for up to $100 off, depending on the color you prefer. This means you could pick one up for $500 today.

The new iPad Air now uses Apple's M1 chip inside and has a new front-facing camera along with the optional 5G connection for those who opt for cellular connectivity. Unless you plan to be doing resource-intensive activities on your iPad, like heavy games, photo editing and the like, the previous-gen iPad Air is likely more than enough for you. It's great for games, video chats, web browsing, social media, document creation and more. There are great keyboard attachments available, and you can pair it with a discounted Apple Pencil to take your experience to the next level.

