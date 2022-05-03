Save Over 50% on One of Our Favorite Chromebooks of the Year

Now that so much of our work can be done exclusively over the web, not everyone needs a powerful and pricey laptop. Chromebooks are a simple, user-friendly and affordable alternative that are built specifically for web-based work, and for most people, that's probably all you need. The HP Chromebook x360 is one of our favorite models on the market in 2022, and today only you can pick one up for over half off. Now through 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), Best Buy has the HP x360 on sale for just $189, $220 off from the usual price.

We named this HP Chromebook as our favorite Chromebook for under $500, so its a pretty impressive value at less than $200. It features a 14-inch HD touchscreen display that can rotate a full 360 degrees, so this two-in-one Chromebook also doubles as a tablet. It's equipped with 4GB of RAM and just 32GB of storage, though that can be easily be expanded thanks to the built-in SD card reader. It also has a USB-A port, two USB-C ports and a headphone jack for added versatility. At 3.57 pounds, it's a little on the heavy side, but at only 0.73 inches thick its still slim enough to slip it in your backpack and take on the go. You should also note that this Chromebook has an Auto Update Expiration (AUE) date of June 2028, meaning that Google will continue to provide updates and support for this model for years to come.