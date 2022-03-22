Save Over $40 On This Already Affordable Holy Stone Beginner Drone

Holy Stone

There's a growing community of drone hobbyists and an expanding market to match it, but with some models stretching well into hundreds, or even thousands of dollars it can be a little intimidating figuring out where to start. If you're a newbie looking to try out drone piloting for the first time, Amazon has a deal you won't want to miss. The Holy Stone HS110D RC drone is a great model for beginners, and right now you can snag it for just $66. It typically costs $109 from Holy Stone directly, making this an impressive discount of 39%, and a great opportunity to dip your toe into the world of drone piloting.

When it comes to your first drone, you don't want to drop hundreds on one you might end up inadvertently crashing, but you also don't want one that's so cheap it barely works either. This Holy Stone is a great balance between the two, and has tons of great features to help first-timers get the hang of piloting. It has a built-in altitude control feature for an easy, stable flight, and you can pilot it using either the remote controller or by drawing the trajectory you want it to follow on the companion app.

The 1080p camera has a wide 120-degree field of view, streams live HD video right to your phone, and even lets you take photos or record video using simple hand gestures (i.e. "paper" to start recording, "scissors" to take a picture). It's also equipped with propellor guards to protect the drone and people in case you accidentally bump into anything or anyone. It comes with two batteries for up to 20 minutes of flight, as well as extra propellors, landing feet and motor gears.