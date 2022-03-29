Save Over $200 on This Large-Screen Asus Vivobook

Asus

As remote work continues to persist, having a decent and dependable personal laptop is more important than ever. So it's probably worth investing in something that's a little more powerful and versatile than a typical Chromebook. But unless you're using it for high-strain work like video editing or programming, you don't need to drop thousands on a high-end model either. This large-screen Asus Vivobook is a great midrange option, and right now you can snag it for just $470, which is $230 off the usual price. This offer is only available through the end of today.

For less than $500, this Asus laptop boasts some pretty impressive specs. It's equipped with 12GB of RAM for high-speed performance, and a full 1TB of storage. Though note that it uses a standard hard drive for storage, which tends to be slower than a more advanced solid state drive. It features a large LED backlit 17.3-inch HD display, which can help reduce the strain on your eyes, as well as an HDMI port for a multi-monitor set-up. At just over 5 pounds, it's a little on the heavy side, but at just 0.84 inches thick, it's still plenty portable and you could easily slip it into your backpack and take it with you on the go.