Save Hundreds on Select Models of Refurb iPads and MacBooks

When it comes to laptops and tablets (as well as phones, headphones and desktops), Apple makes some of the finest devices you'll find on the market right now. They're sleek, powerful and really only have one major drawback: They're pricey. Apple almost never directly drops the prices on its own products, which makes finding them at a discount a big deal. And right now at Woot, you can snag a refurbished or on sale for hundreds less than it would cost you new. This sale runs until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) on Wednesday, June 15. And with limited quantities available there's a good chance select models will sell out before then.

According to Woot, you should expect these refurbished models to show moderate signs of wear and tear, but all have been tested and ensured to be in full working condition. So if you can live with some dings and scrapes, this is a chance to snag a top-rated laptop or tablet at a major discount.

Unsurprisingly, you won't find any of Apple's most recent models available at this sale. However, these previous-gen models still have a lot to offer, especially when you can find them at a discount. Like this compact and powerful , which is equipped with a stunning 13-inch LED display, a 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM. The keyboard also features a Touch Bar, which has been removed from newer generations, and you can pick it up for $950.

Or, if you're in the market for a tablet, you can sang a for just $390, $210 off the usual list price. It was the newest model up until just a few months ago and features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, an A14 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. (The 256GB model is already sold out) And if you're looking for some even more affordable options, there are older models on sale as well. You can grab a for as low as $185, or a for just $180. Just note that you may no longer be able to receive service and support from Apple on these older models.