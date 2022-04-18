Save Hundreds on Refurb iPad Pros With Models Starting at Just $320

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple has a few different models of the iPad, but the iPad Pro is by far its most advanced. They come packed with high-tech hardware that even lets them compete with some lower-level laptops. They're sleek and versatile, but also quite pricey -- a problem that's not helped by the fact that Apple almost never drops the price on its products directly.

If you're looking to snag one of these powerful tablets for less, your best bet is to opt for a previous generation. They're not very easy to track down new, but right now, Woot has a huge selection of refurbished models that you can pick up for hundreds less than list price. This sale runs through April 21, but with limited quantities of these refurb models, there's a good chance they could start to sell out before then.

There are a few different generations available at this sale, including several 4th-gen models. If you want to most powerful iPad out there without springing for a brand-new 5th-gen, this is the best value you're going to find. Starting at , the 4th-gen iPad Pro boasts some pretty impressive specs and features for $370 less than the . It's equipped with a stunning LED-backlit liquid retina display, as well as a 12MP camera for 4K video recording. It has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 support for fast and seamless connectivity, and a battery life of up to 10 hours for all day work and play. And if screen size is a low priority for you, you can save an extra $130 and opt for the .

If you're really only after the basic tablet functions, there are some older models on sale as well. The 3rd-gen iPad Pro originally released back in 2018, but is still more than sufficient for web browsing and light work. It's equipped with Apple's A12X Bionic chip with an 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU, and a 12.9-inch liquid retina display with identical resolution to the step-up 4th-gen model. The starts at just $570 with 256GB of storage.

According to Woot, refurbished means that a model might show slight signs of wear and tear, but has been restored to full working condition. They also come covered by Woot's own limited warranty.