Save Hundreds on Already-Discounted Refurb MacBooks This Week at Woot

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Apple's MacBooks repeatedly top our lists for the best laptops of the year, but their one drawback has always been that they come with a pretty hefty price tag. A problem that's not helped by the fact that Apple almost never drops prices on its own products, so deals on these sleek laptops are pretty slim. But if you are hoping to grab a MacBook at less than list price, you can save big by opting for a refurbished model. Apple sells refurbished devices directly, but right now you can take the savings even further with this four day sale at Woot. Now through April 7, Woot has a large selection of refurbished MacBooks on sale for hundreds less than the refurb price from Apple, including some more advanced models like the . You can see the entire sale selection here:

This sale covers quite a few different models and generations of MacBook. If you're looking for the absolute lowest price out there, there are several models that stretch back as far as 2013, like this on sale for just $210. The drawback on these older models is that, while they may function just fine, software support is going to be pretty limited.

If you're after a laptop that you'll be able to use for years to come, you're better off spending a little more money up front and opting for a newer model like this . It's equipped with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, and you can grab it right now for just $720. Apple doesn't have this exact configuration available refurbished, but to give you an idea of the savings, the with 512GB of storage is priced at over $1,500.

Or, if you don't need all the computing power of a MacBook Pro, an Air is a sleek and portable alternative, and right now you can snag this with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for just $716, over $300 less than a . While this sale does officially run until April 7, there are limited quantities of refurbished models, and some are bound to sell out before then. If you're committed to snagging one on sale, we'd recommend acting sooner rather than later.