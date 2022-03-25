Save Big on Samsung's Powerful 2-in-1 Flex2 Alpha Laptop Today Only

Samsung

With it's stunning 13.3-inch QLED display, 360º hinges and a powerful Intel Core i7 processor, the Samsung Galaxy Flex2 Alpha is an impressive 2-in-1 that doesn't skimp on its laptop or tablet features. It's an impressive machine overall, and normally it comes with a hefty $1,050 price tag to match. But today only at best buy, you can snag it for just $650, $400 off the original price. This offer is only available until 12:59 a.m. ET tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.

At just 2.6 pounds, the Flex2 Alpha weighs less than a MacBook Air, and is designed to be as portable as it is powerful. It comes equipped with a 512GB SSD, 16GB of RAM and an 11th generation i7 processor for speedy performance despite its light weight. It boasts a full HD 13.3 inch touch-screen display, and has a battery life of up to 18.5 hours on a single charge, so it's great for taking care of serious work while your on the go. This Iris Xe graphics card does leave something to be desired, but as long as you're not planning to use it for gaming, it should still be more than sufficient for your needs. Overall, the Flex2 Alpha is a great value for professionals and creatives alike, especially at this reduced price.