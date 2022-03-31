Save Big on Discounted Asus Desktop PCs, Laptops and Chromebooks During Amazon's One-Day Sale

Shopping for a new computer? Whether you're looking for something ultra-portable, need ample storage or just want access to basic computing tasks at a low price, Asus has the right tools to meet your work, school, gaming and entertainment needs. Right now Amazon has marked down select Asus desktops, laptops and Chromebooks, with prices starting as low as $200. You can shop the entire selection now. But hurry -- this one-day sale ends Thursday, March 31 (that's tonight).
As tempting as the lightweight and compact L210 for just $200 may look, keep in mind that the 11-inch screen will have a lot of you squinting. Instead, check out:
- Our favorite small Windows laptop under $1,000, the ZenBook 13 has a long-lasting 12-hour battery life, which is ideal for keeping you connected while you're on-the-go. (We reviewed the Intel model, while this is the also-capable AMD version.) You can grab the ultra-portable 13-inch laptop for just $650, which saves you $250.
- Or snag the ZenBook Duo 14, our favorite Windows laptop with dual displays. It's marked down to just $906 right now.
- Gamers can take advantage of discounts on the Tuf Dash F15 gaming laptop or the ROG Strix G10 gaming desktop to get the performance you need for smooth gameplay.
- And if you're looking for a laptop for school, this $220 14-inch Chromebook is a solid option. (Spend another $60 to upgrade to the higher-res screen.)
Whatever you're looking for, you can shop the entire sale to find the right fit for your needs. But act fast, because before you know it, these offers will be gone.