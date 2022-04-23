Save $75 Off 1TB SanDisk Ultra microSD Card

SanDisk

Great things sometimes come in tiny packages. And with so many advancements in the memory card market, you can often get much more storage for less than you'd have paid a few years ago. This features 1TB of storage, giving you plenty of room for photos, full HD videos and more. It also comes with an adapter. Normally listed for $200, you can save $75 off this memory card at Amazon right now, bringing the price to $125.

You can use this memory card in Android smartphones and tablets, digital cameras, MIL cameras and more for all your storage needs. On compatible devices, you can also move your apps to the microSD card to free up internal storage. And it loads the apps faster as well, with an A1 rated performance. You can move up to 1200 photos in just one minute, as it features transfer speeds up to 120MB/s, and read speeds at the same level. Write speeds are a little lower. Still, if you're looking for storage, this card is a solid choice as it is bigger, faster and more powerful than its predecessors.