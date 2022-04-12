Save $500 on Microsoft's Surface Duo 2 Today

Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

There are plenty of tablets and 2-in-1s out there that lean towards a bulkier laptop design, but not nearly as many that fall on the more compact side of things. That's what sets this sleek Microsoft Duo 2 apart from some of its competitors. It falls somewhere between a phone and a tablet with a compact folding design and impressive hardware that make it great for work and entertainment while you're on the go. And right now at Best Buy, you can pick it up starting at $999, a discount of $500 off from the usual price.

The Duo 2 is equipped with two 5.8 inch AMOLED screens that expand to a single 8.3 inch screen when unfolded, and the hinges rotate a full 360 degrees, so you can use it in a few different configurations. The base model, which starts at $999, comes with 128GB of storage, though you can double that to 256GB for an extra $100. Both configurations are equipped 8GB of RAM, a decent amount for its size, as well as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, the same chip found in the Samsung Z Fold 3. It also features support for 5G, and this Best Buy model comes unlocked so you can activate it with your preferred carrier (or not if you just want a Wi-Fi only tablet). Truthfully, our reviewer Lisa Eadicicco wasn't all too impressed with this Microsoft foldable when it first released last October, but at a 33% discount, it makes a much more compelling case.