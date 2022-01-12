At-home COVID tests: Where to find them N95, KN95, KF94: Best face masks for omicron Apple's $19 cloth is back in stock Beanie Babies movie on Apple Twee's return on TikTok Wordle, explained
Save 40% on this portable folding drone today, making it just $60

You can have fun flying this one around without worrying about crashing something expensive.

potensic-folding-drone.png
Potensic

Drones were all the rage a few years ago, and while some of the hype has passed they're still hugely popular. The technology behind them has come so far in recent years that you can now get a pretty great drone with a built-in camera for under $100 without looking too hard. This foldable drone from Potensic is a great option and when you clip the on-page coupon and use code 20OFFDRONE during checkout, you can score one for just $60 today. This is one of the company's newer models, but it has plenty of experience making all sorts of drones.

See at Amazon

The drone comes with two batteries and a controller. You can connect it to your smartphone to see the live video feed as well. It has a 1080p camera built-in and offers up to 40 minutes of flight time with the two batteries so you can have plenty of fun with it.

Regardless of whether you're a beginner or a veteran drone pilot, you'll be able to easily use this one. It has a trajectory flight mode, altitude hold, a headless mode and there's an easy one-button emergency landing option should it start to get out of control. At this price, you won't be too upset if you crash it a few times while trying to learn how to fly it like a pro.