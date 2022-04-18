Save $300 on One of Our Favorite Chromebooks of the Year

Josh Goldman/CNET

If you're looking for a laptop that's simple, user-friendly and great for the basics, you'll probably want to opt for a Chromebook. There are tons of great premium models out there, including the HP Chromebook x2 11. It was named one of the best Chromebooks this year thanks to its detachable keyboard and impressive design and features. Its largest drawback was the expensive $600 price tag, but today only at Best Buy, you can pick it up for $299, which is 50% off. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get yours ordered before then if you want to snag one at a discount.

At just 0.3 inches thick, this sleek HP 2-in-1 is slim enough to take on the go, and still comes packed with some great specs. It boasts 8GB of RAM, and while it only comes equipped with 64GB of storage, that's easily expanded with a microSD card. The 11-inch LED touchscreen has a full HD-plus resolution, as well as a built-in fingerprint reader for added security and preprogrammed gesture controls for intuitive navigation. It has a battery life of up to 11 hours on a single charge, and has two USB-C ports for extra versatility. This deal also includes at no extra cost the detachable keyboard, kickstand and HP's wireless USI pen, which can be difficult to find in stock on their own.

This model has an Auto Update Expiration of June 2024, meaning it will continue to receive updates through at least that time.