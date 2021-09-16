Save $30 on the brand-new 2021 Apple iPad with twice the storage

Screenshot/CNET

In an iPhone launch event on Tuesday, Apple showed off its upgraded iPad model, a 10.2-inch tablet with a faster A13 Bionic chip, improved front-facing and rear cameras, stereo speakers and more. Its list price is $329, but you can already , which is selling the 2021 iPad for $299. Whether this is a mistake or some kind of preorder incentive on Walmart's part remains to be seen, but regardless of the reason, now's the time to secure your preorder of the new iPad if you've been holding off. It comes with free shipping by Sept. 29, though delivery will vary based on your location.

For $299, you get the 10.2-inch 2021 iPad with 64GB -- that's twice the storage space of the 2020 base model for the same price. Apple claims this iPad is "up to three times faster than the bestselling Chromebook and up to six times faster than the bestselling Android tablet" thanks to its new A13 Bionic chip. The front-facing camera is also much improved with a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens and support for Apple's Center Stage feature, making it a great option for video calls and online meetings or classes. The 2021 iPad features up to 10 hours of battery life and runs on iPadOS 15.

You can pick up the new 2021 model in or and get the $30 savings from Walmart. We wouldn't suggest waiting too long, as this deal could end at any time.