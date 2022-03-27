Save $220 on This Ultra-Thin Asus Chromebook Today Only at Best Buy

Asus

With hundreds of models available and prices ranging well into the thousands, shopping for a new laptop can be pretty intimidating. Sometimes, all you're looking for is a simple, user-friendly machine that's good for surfing the web and taking care of light online work. That's exactly what Chromebooks are designed for, and right now, you can pick up this large-screen Asus model on sale for just $150, over $200 off from the usual price. This deal is only available until 12:59 a.m. ET tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.

Running on Google's Chrome OS, this Asus laptop is designed primarily for online use, so it's only equipped with 32GB of storage and 4GB of RAM. But what it lacks in performance it makes up for in convenience with speedy Wi-Fi 6 support and a massive 17.3-inch HD display that can rotate up to 180 degrees to lay flat. At over 5-pounds, it's a little on the heavy side, but at just 0.78-inches thick, it's still plenty portable and you could easily slip it into your bag for working on the go. It's versatile too, with a USB-A and USB-C port, built-in webcam, headphone jack and SD card reader. And with an Auto Update Expiration of June 2029, Google will continue to provide updates and support for this Chromebook for years to come.