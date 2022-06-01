Save $170 On the Acer 317, One of Our Favorite Chromebooks of the Year

This large-screen Acer Chromebook 317 trades portability for power. But if you're on the hunt for a laptop that's affordable, user-friendly and good for using around the house, this is a great value -- especially when you can grab it at a discount. Today only, Best Buy is offering $170 off this Acer Chromebook, dropping the price down to just $329. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.

The Acer Chromebook 317 was named on of our favorite Chromebooks of the year as the best alternative to the stationary Chromebase desktop. It features a large 17.3-inch HD touchscreen display that makes it easy to multitask with multiple windows open at once. It's equipped with 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, though that can easily be expanded thanks to the built-in microSD card reader. Plus, it boasts support for Wi-Fi 6 for speedy web performance with a compatible router.

On a single charge, it has a battery life of up to 10 hours so you can tackle a full day's work. This Chromebook's only real downside is its size, weighing in at 4.85 pounds, which makes it a little heavy to lug around in your bag. But if you're fine with a more stationary laptop, this is a tough value to beat.