Save $140 on This 2-in-1 Lenovo Chromebook

If you're looking for an affordable two-in-one laptop that can quickly and easily get things done, consider the 13-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook. This laptop already has users raving about its for the specs offered: but right now. Best Buy is offering the Chromebook in Abyss Blue for $140 off in a deal that ends today.

There's a reason this laptop has made it to our list of best Chromebooks available to students. This laptop comes highly rated for its versatility, battery life, and speed.

The Lenovo Flex 5 runs on Intel's 10th-generation Core i3 processor, 4GB system memory and 32GB of flash memory, making it perfect for on-the-go work or simple tasks. It can run for up to 10 hours on a single charge.

Weighing less than 3 pounds, its flip-and-fold design offers laptop, stand, tent and tablet modes. A 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution 13.3-inch screen includes 10-point multitouch for drawing and writing. While a CD reader has been omitted to offer a laptop with less than an inch of thickness, there is a built-in card reader, a headphone jack, and three USB ports. This model will continue to receive updates through June 2028.