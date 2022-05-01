Save $130 on a Budget-Friendly 14 Inch Asus Chromebook

Not everyone needs to drop thousands of dollars on an ultra-powerful high-end laptop. For most people who only need a computer for browsing the web, streaming shows and typing up emails, a Chromebook is usually more than sufficient. They're simple, user-friendly and a lot more affordable than a typical laptop. And today only at Best Buy, you can save even more with almost half-off this Asus Chromebook. Now through 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), Best Buy has this 14-inch Asus Chromebook on sale for just $139, $130 off and one of the all-time lowest prices we've seen on this model.

The specs on this Asus Chromebook aren't going to blow you away, but its got plenty to offer for less than $150. It's midsized with a 14 inch HD LED display, and is just 0.63 inches thick, making it easy to slip in your bag and take care of work while you're on the go. It's equipped with 4GB of RAM, and while it only has 32GB of built-in storage, it also features a microSD card reader so you can add as much extra storage as you need. Its also equipped with a headphone jack, two USB-A ports and a USB-C port for added versatility, and has a battery life of up to 10 hours on a single charge. If you're looking for a simple, budget-friendly computer to take care of the basics, this is a safe bet at a good price.

Note: This Chromebook has an Auto Update Expiration (AUE) date of June 2024, meaning that google will continue to provide updates and support for this model until then.