Save $100 when you buy two Oculus Quest 2 headsets today

One of the greatest parts of owning a VR headset is being able to share something cool with someone else. Watching a friend who has never tried VR before light up and have fun is an incredible thing to watch, and more often than you'd think those shared moments end in the other person buying a headset of their own. And if you're buying a headset for yourself after trying something cool you may also be ready to give one as a gift, which makes today's $100 discount for a pair of Oculus Quest 2 an incredible opportunity.

Regularly priced at $299 for the $128GB model, the Oculus Quest 2 offers the best VR gaming you can get without being connected to a computer or a game console. This system can travel anywhere with you and deliver thousands of great games and videos, making it perfect for taking to parties and showing to friends. And if you have someone in mind who would also love one of these systems, you can get a second one for $100 cheaper. According to the Oculus website, this deal lasts until 11:59 p.m. PT on Monday, Sept. 27; all you have to do is add it to your cart in the Oculus store, and you'll see the $100 discount show up immediately.

And once you have your Oculus Quest 2, check out our VR editor Scott Stein's recommendations for the best games to enjoy.