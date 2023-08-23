Samsung's Giant Dual Gaming Monitor Set to Land in October

Samsung introduced its hefty 57-inch dual gaming monitor during CES in January, welcoming the Odyssey Neo G9 as part of this year's lineup. And on Wednesday at Gamescom, the company announced a release window for the new model, saying the product will arrive in October. Its price is set at $2,500.

Touted by Samsung as the world's first dual ultrahigh-definition screen, the Odyssey Neo G9 is equipped with 4K resolution (at 7,680 by 2,160), a 1,000R curved screen as big as two 32-inch monitors, and a mini LED light panel designed to create an immersive effect. The company says its standout feature, however, is DisplayPort 2.1 capability, which helps deliver higher bandwidth, faster refresh rates and an overall smoother gaming experience. Samsung's previous Neo G9 model was 49 inches.

"The Neo G9 57 and the 2023 Ark offer gamers theater-like, immersive gaming experiences and outstanding picture quality for any style of gameplay," said James Fishler, Samsung's senior vice president of home entertainment.

In addition to DP 2.1 connectivity, the monitor also has several HDMI 2.1 and USB ports, and comes with picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture modes. Other features include the ultrawide 32:9 aspect ratio, a 240Hz refresh rate and FreeSync Premium Pro support. The company is also opening up preorders for the 55-inch Odyssey Ark gaming monitor.