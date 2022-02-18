Samsung teases Galaxy Book reveals for MWC 2022

Josh Goldman/CNET

Samsung on Thursday offered a tease of the press event it'll hold the day before Mobile World Congress kicks off in Barcelona. The Korean consumer electronics company will reveal the next generation of its Galaxy Book line of laptops at the Feb. 27 event, it said in a blog post.

It didn't offer any hard details ahead of the reveal, but promised connectivity with a wider range of devices, more mobility and greater security against cybercrime.

The company is hosting an in-person event at MWC 2022, but it'll also be livestreamed on its YouTube channel and website starting at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET/6 p.m. GMT) on Feb. 27. MWC runs Feb. 28 to March 3.