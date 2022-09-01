Samsung Reveals New Gaming Monitor: Odyssey OLED G8 Coming Late 2022

Samsung on Wednesday announced that a new gaming monitor called the Odyssey OLED G8 will become available in late 2022. With QD-OLED display tech, the Odyssey OLED G8 is Samsung's first OLED gaming monitor.

The 34-inch "ultra-slim" curved monitor has a 21:9 aspect ratio, 175Hz refresh rate and a 0.1-millisecond response time.

"In addition to the rapid response time and refresh rate of the Odyssey OLED G8, which gives gamers lightning-quick response capabilities and real-world accuracy in a range of gaming environments, the monitor is further enhanced by AMD FreeSync Premium for smooth gameplay," Samsung said in the announcement.

The monitor is outfitted with Samsung Gaming Hub1, which allows you to play games from the likes of Xbox, Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now. In addition to gaming, you can use the monitor to stream movies and shows via Samsung's Smart Hub.

The Odyssey OLED G8 appears to be Samsung's answer to Alienware's 34-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor, announced at CES 2022 -- where Samsung showed off its first QD-OLED computer monitors and TV screens.

Samsung declined to provide pricing details for the Odyssey OLED G8.

