Samsung Is Giving You the Tools to Fix Your Galaxy Book Pro

Samsung on Tuesday expanded its Self-Repair program to include five new devices, including two PCs. The DIY repair service now supports Galaxy Book Pro 15" and Galaxy Book Pro 360 15" PCs along with the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra phones.

Like the name suggests, the Self-Repair program enables owners of select Samsung devices to make their own minor repairs, such as replacing a cracked display or a faulty fingerprint reader. The service launched in August of 2022 and initially supported Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus devices.

Since the launch, customers have requested more models be added to the program, including PCs. Mark Williams, vice president of Customer Care at Samsung Electronics America, said in a release that "enterprise customers in particular told us they need solutions for PCs."

Samsung worked in collaboration with iFixit, a website dedicated to DIY electronics repair, to create repair solutions for the Galaxy Book Pro. Owners now have access to parts and tools to replace seven components: the case front, case rear, display, battery, touchpad, power key with fingerprint reader and rubber foot. Galaxy S22 series owners will be able to repair the display assemblies, back glass and charging ports.

The new repair kits are now available to purchase online. Repair guides and step-by-step instructions are also available on the iFixit website.

