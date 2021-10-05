Regret installing Windows 11? You can roll back to Windows 10, but you'd better be quick

Microsoft/Screenshot by CNET

The latest version of Windows, Windows 11, is on its way, rolling out right now. Note that it won't be available to everyone at once, so even if your computer is compatible you may need to wait a few days or months before it shows up for you -- or you can download the new OS now with this workaround. You don't have to install Windows 11 right away if you're unsure. In fact, you have until 2025 before Microsoft says it'll stop supporting Windows 10. Read our Windows 11 review and about the biggest differences between Windows 10 and Windows 11 and all of Windows 11's best features before making your decision.

If you make the leap and download Windows 11 -- and then regret it -- there's an easy way out. That is, as long as you act quickly. You'll be able to revert your system back to Windows 10 within a 10-day window (no pun intended) after downloading and installing Windows 11. All the information stored on your computer will automatically repopulate on Windows 10, so you won't have to worry about any files or (most) apps disappearing.

Read more: Here's how to tell if your PC is compatible with Windows 11 in the first place, and what to do if you get an installation error.

How to roll back from Windows 11 to Windows 10

Here's how to do it: Start menu > Settings > Windows Update > Advanced options > Recovery > Previous version of Windows (you may see "Go back" instead). That's it!

Once 10 days have passed, you can still go back to Windows 10, but it'll be a little trickier: You'll need to back up your data and perform what Microsoft calls a "clean install" of Windows 10 on your PC. Or, if you're smart, you will have backed up your system before installing Windows 11 in the first place and can restore from that.

Should you choose, you can stick with Windows 10 for four more years until Microsoft stops supporting it in October 2025. If the 10-day countdown sounds new, that's because Windows 10 initially launched with a 30-day window for easy rollbacks.