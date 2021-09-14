Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Xbox pro controller is a handful of buttons for $150

Razer

Gaming accessory and PC maker Razer announced Tuesday the Wolverine V2 Chroma controller. Designed for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC, the pro controller adds a lot of additional functionality (and lights!) to help give you a competitive edge. It's available now for $150 (converts to about £110 or AU$210).

That's a steep price for a controller but Razer does pack in the features. For example, the ABXY buttons and the D-pad all use the company's Mecha-Tactile switches giving them a crisp response with a satisfying click similar to the clicks from a Razer mouse. They require 35% shorter distance required to press down before they actuate and 40% faster to actuate compared to a standard Xbox wireless controller, Razer says. They are rated for 3 million presses.

Then there are the buttons. Along with the standard Xbox controller set there are six additional buttons: two top bumpers and four bottom triggers. The bottom triggers are especially nice because the design makes them feel like paddles you'd find on other pro controllers but with a sturdier design like the rear triggers.

There are also trigger stops for the rear RT/LT triggers. Slide the switch over and it cuts the travel distance in half, which can come in handy when you want speed in shooting games. Slide the switch back and you get the full range of motion, which is better for things like racing games.

Razer also includes two sets of additional magnetic snap-on caps for its sticks. The Wolverine V2 has a standard set of concave caps out of the box, just like what you'd find on the Xbox controller. But then Razer adds a taller concave set for better accuracy and aiming and a domed set that makes control more nimble, Razer says.

There are RGB lights, too, and you can use Razer's Synapse app for Xbox or PC to change them and remap the controller's buttons. The controller is wired, so there's no charging or worry about lag. The included cable connects to a USB-C port at the back and there's a 3.5mm headset jack at the front as well.