Razer Viper V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse Gets Lighter, Lasts Longer

Razer's Viper gaming mice are some of my favorites, despite the fact I'm not the line's target, which is esports competitors. The Viper 8K Hz wired version earned my first (and still only) Editors' Choice Award in the category last year. And I loved the 2019 Viper Ultimate, the predecessor to the just-launched $150 (£150, AU$260) Viper V2 Pro. For instance, esports mice need to be fast and accurate, and accuracy matters for other pixel-perfect pursuits, among them photo editing.

The V2 Pro trims the fat to slim down to 58g (59g for the white) from 74g, by stripping out Chroma lighting, the grips and the right side buttons. You can always add back grips if you find it too slippery. Razer also shrank the battery, but the overall lighter weight lets its rated battery life increase by 10 hours to 80 hours. It also, um, switches to Razer's latest generation of optical switches for the main buttons.

It incorporates a new 30,000 dots-per-inch Focus Pro sensor (which Razer has a limited exclusive on) and matches it with a 750 inches-per-second speed upgrade (up from 650 ips) and 70g max acceleration (up from 50g). Razer didn't bump the polling rate up from 1,000, but the overhead of increasing it likely isn't worth it, because it puts more of a processing burden on the system and wireless data transfer. At least yet.

New algorithms make the mouse capable of tracking on a broader number of materials. For instance, Razer claims it can track on glass as long as it's more than 2mm thick. And there are more granular customization options for Asymmetric Cut-off -- 26 increased from 3 -- which essentially lets you define how far above the surface it will register a click individually for liftoff and landing.

Overall, Razer says the mouse's accuracy rate was increased from 99.6% to 99.8%. That doesn't sound like much, but it means two more correct clicks on average out of every 1,000. If you think about how many times you click in a game, that adds up fast. And if clicks are more accurate, it means fewer wasted clicks and less mental and physical fatigue.