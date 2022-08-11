Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Gaming Mouse Gets Redesign, 4,000Hz Polling Option

Razer's other esports gaming mouse, the DeathAdder line, follows in the footsteps of the company's Viper V2 Pro for many of its updates to the wireless . The V3 Pro's price even rises from $130 for the V2 Pro to match the Viper's at $150. It's available today. Its launch partner, the , potentially breaks new ground in speed for the professionals who need it.

The DeathAdder updates range from moving to the same Focus Pro 30K sensor (it's more accurate and supports a wider range of surfaces) to thickening its middle for better palm positioning, to making similar changes to decrease weight and increase battery life.

Despite the similarities, the DeathAdder remains Razer's midsize model. Razer stripped about 25 grams off its weight, dropping it to 63 grams by removing the grips (precut grip tape comes with it), ditching Chroma, dropping down to six buttons from eight (five programmable, plus a combined power-and-DPI switcher) and dumping Bluetooth.

Other design changes include making the lines look more ambidextrous, with less pronounced curves, though it's still a right-handed mouse. The left side buttons are slightly higher in a bit flatter arc; the mouse wheel is a bit higher (thanks to the thicker body); there's a new ledge to rest your ring finger; and most visibly, split the left and right buttons updated with the company's latest generation of optical switches from the old unibody design. And there's now a white option, too.

In conjunction with the DeathAdder V3 Pro launch, Razer also debuts its . In this case, the "hyper" means 4,000Hz polling, or scanning for mouse movement every 0.25ms. The mouse ships with the existing multidevice 1,000Hz dongle; the HyperPolling dongle is an upgrade option for $30. (You'll be able to preorder it for $165 on Razer's site.)

Though the higher polling rate makes some sense, there are drawbacks if you don't absolutely need the tiny bump in responsiveness. One of the big ones is that it drops battery life from 90 hours at 1,000Hz to 24 hours at 4,000Hz. And if you need even more fluidity, there's always the wired Viper 8K at 8,000Hz.