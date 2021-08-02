Razer Blade 14 (2021) review: A mighty mite of a gaming laptop

Sarah Tew/CNET

Thanks to the balance of screen size and weight, I generally like 14-inch laptops better than the alternatives. I've never found the smaller screen size to affect my immersion in games; as much as I love me a massive desktop display, once I'm in, I'm in. So there's a lot to love with the Razer Blade 14, which incorporates one of the fastest mobile CPUs available (for now, at least), the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, and top-end mobile graphics with the GeForce RTX 3070 or 3080. With Razer's trademark black-slab design, it very much feels like the middle child between the and .

Excellent balance power for its size and weight

Great SDR screen

Relatively effective fingerprint resistance
Can't upgrade memory

RTX 3080 runs at low power and only has 8GB

The entry-level $1,800 model (£1,800, AU$3,099) incorporates a 144Hz 1080p screen and an RTX 3060 GPU; for $2,200 (£2,200, AU$3,099) you upgrade to an RTX 3070 with a 165Hz 1440p display, and $2,800 (£2,800, AU$4,999) bumps that to an RTX 3080. The SSD is upgradable but the RAM is soldered to the motherboard, which is kind of a bummer. The screens support FreeSync Premium adaptive refresh through G-Sync combability mode. The RTX 3070 model is still in preorder in the US, but available in the UK and Australia.

Razer's veteran design scales well. It's got the same decent keyboard, large touchpad, full-size HDMI 2.1 port and so on of the larger models, as well as two USB-C ports, but as usual no Thunderbolt because AMD doesn't play in Intel's sandbox. One nice visual touch is the way the keyboard backlight shines through the fans so you can see them through the vents on the bottom of the laptop.

Razer Blade 14 Price as reviewed $2,800, £2,800, AU$4,999 Display 14-inch 2,540 x 1,440 165Hz 100% P3 PC CPU 3.3GHz AMD Ryzen 5900HX PC Memory 16GB 3200MHz DDR4 (soldered) Graphics 8GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Storage 1TB NVMe SSD Ports 2x USB-C (PD), 2x USB-A, 1 x HDMI 2.1, combo audio jack Networking Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210, Bluetooth 5.2 Operating system Windows 10 Home (21H1) Weight 3.9 lbs/1.8 kg

It shares the same much-needed fingerprint-resistant coating as its siblings, which works imperfectly but is still far better than it used to be and better than many of the other laptops I've tested. Razer added an IR camera to its existing 720p webcam assembly, so while the webcam is still meh at least you can now use Windows Hello facial recognition login.

The keyboard is decent -- doesn't feel like it has quite enough travel, but is good enough. The power button is on the keyboard, right next to the delete key and just above the backspace key, which is a common placement trend, but to a touch typist that location may be a disaster waiting to happen. And you definitely want to use headphones for gaming and entertainment rather than the laptop speakers, which are just serviceable.

Sarah Tew/CNET

The 165Hz 2,560 x 1,440 screen is quite nice and comes factory calibrated for the P3 colorspace -- extremely well calibrated per our test results (using Portrait Displays' Calman Ultimate 2021 R2 and an ), at least at its default 100% brightness. Though the screen has wide color coverage (97% P3 D65), brightness peaks at about 366 nits and so the screen unsurprisingly doesn't support HDR for games or creative work. As brightness drops, so does accuracy, though it never gets bad at usable brightness levels. Nor could I detect any notable game-related screen artifacts such as motion blur.

One option you might want to spring for is Razer's (£160 in the UK, but not available in Australia), a 130w USB-C laptop charger with a pair of USB-C ports to charge other devices. The bulky power brick and overly stiff cable the Blade 14 inherited from its bigger siblings needs to go away.

More $$ doesn't pay for play

There have always seemed to be performance compromises when scaling down to a smaller laptop, most recently with models in the same size class like the (admittedly cheaper) Acer Predator Triton 300 SE. Sometimes manufacturers will trade off a powerful CPU for a lesser GPU, or vice versa, but if you play games and use it for processor-intensive work like data crunching or photo editing, that's not ideal.

When it launched the new Blade 14, Razer trumpeted the fact that it was first to announce a 14-inch gaming laptop with a Ryzen 9 5900HX -- also Razer's first AMD CPU in the Blade line -- and a GeForce RTX 3080 crammed inside.

But in order to perform the feat, Razer had drop to 100w maximum power draw for the GPU, which was designed to go much higher; for example, the bigger, but similar weight (and unavailable for the moment) Lenovo Legion 5 Pro pushes it to 140w. In practice, that means 8GB of VRAM rather than 10GB or more, throttled clock speeds and lower memory bandwidth, which are all similar to the levels of the RTX 3070 in Razer's 15-inch model. Not only does all of that keep the heat down, but it allows the system to hit 8-10 hour battery life.

But it takes a toll on speed, at least if you're using the laptop display, which for the most part tests out very similarly to that of the RTX 3070-based laptops we've seen and well below full-power RTX 3080 laptops. In other words, you're paying a lot more for the GPU than it merits.

Sarah Tew/CNET

The story's a little different if you attach it to an external monitor; you get about 10% better graphics performance across the board with a monitor directly connected to the GPU bus. Because the Razer doesn't support Nvidia's Advanced Optimus, you can't do with the laptop display. The best you can do is force the system to always use the Nvidia GPU for graphics processing from within the driver.

We haven't tested the 14-inch model with the RTX 3070, but given that the 15-inch has an already scaled-back 95w max power draw, there's no reason to expect Razer's throttled that one more than usual as well.

You also don't get top multicore performance out of the 5900HX, but you can easily bump it up by plugging it in and switching from Balanced power mode to the CPU Boost in Razer's Synapse utility (you can also get a bit of an uptick by switching the GPU to High from the default Medium, but not a lot).

Bottom line: There are few reasons to pay $600 more for the RTX 3080 model over the RTX 3070. But unless you want to go with a bigger laptop or opt for the split design of the Asus ROG Flow X13 with its XG Mobile external GPU, it's hard to match the amount of gaming (and work!) oomph you can get from the the Razer Blade 14.

Cinebench R23 CPU (single core) Alienware m17 R4 1,313 Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 1,424 Razer Blade 14 (2021) 1,442 Asus ROG Flow X13 with XG Mobile 1,460 Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (G533QS) 1,471 Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition (G513QY) 1,495 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

Geekbench 5 (multicore) Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 7,133 Razer Blade 14 (2021) 7,277 Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition (G513QY) 7,569 Asus ROG Flow X13 with XG Mobile 7,964 Alienware m17 R4 8,214 Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (G533QS) 8,359 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

Cinebench R23 CPU (multicore) Asus ROG Flow X13 with XG Mobile 11,494 Razer Blade 14 (2021) 11,554 Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 11,766 Alienware m17 R4 11,851 Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (G533QS) 12,302 Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition (G513QY) 13,390 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

Cinebench R23 CPU (single core) Alienware m17 R4 1,313 Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 1,424 Razer Blade 14 (2021) 1,442 Asus ROG Flow X13 with XG Mobile 1,460 Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (G533QS) 1,471 Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition (G513QY) 1,495 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

Streaming video playback battery drain test (minutes) Alienware m17 R4 126 Asus ROG Flow X13 401 Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 407 Razer Blade 14 (2021) 480 Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (G533QS) 545 Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition (G513QY) 627 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

Far Cry 5 (1080p) Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition (G513QY) 96 Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 99 Razer Blade 14 (2021) 101 ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 (G533QS) 107 Asus ROG Flow X13 with XG Mobile 109 Alienware m17 R4 138 Note: NOTE: Longer bars indicate better performance (FPS)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider gaming test (1080p) Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 86 Razer Blade 14 (2021) 88 ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 (G533QS) 99 Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition (G513QY) 102 Asus ROG Flow X13 with XG Mobile 111 Alienware m17 R4 129 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance (FPS)

3DMark Time Spy Razer Blade 14 (2021) 9,502 Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 9,628 ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 (G533QS) 9,947 Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition (G513QY) 10,248 Asus ROG Flow X13 with XG Mobile 10,290 Razer Blade 14 (2021) with external display 10,417 Alienware m17 R4 12,145 Note: NOTE: Longer bars indicate better performance

3DMark Fire Strike Ultra Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 6,290 Razer Blade 14 (2021) 6,501 Asus ROG Flow X13 with XG Mobile 7,004 Alienware m17 R4 7,964 Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition (G513QY) 7,994 ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 (G533QS) 9,947 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

3DMark Port Royal (RTX) Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 6,057 Razer Blade 14 (2021) 6,089 Razer Blade 14 (2021) with external monitor 6,646 ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 (G533QS) 6,727 Alienware m17 R4 7,589 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance