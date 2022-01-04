Razer Blade 14, 15 and 17 boosted with 12th-gen Intel, AMD Ryzen 6000 CPUs, latest Nvidia RTX GPUs at CES 2022

Razer

On the heels of AMD and Nvidia's CES 2022 announcements of their latest high-performance processors and graphics chips, Razer revealed which of those components you can expect to find in the next round of updates to its Razer Blade gaming laptops.

All of the models have some updated design elements such as a new keyboard with larger keys, laser-cut speakers, thinner profiles thanks to a redesigned hinge, and rubber feet made to improve cooling. Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, HDMI 2.1 and a 1080p webcam with IR for facial recognition will be found across the lineup, too. I'm excited about what you can get in these models and the fresh display options across the Blade lineup.

At the top of the lineup in size, performance and price is the Razer Blade 17. It will have up to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti mobile GPU, which can outperform Nvidia's desktop Titan RTX card; up to 32GB of DDR5 memory, upgradeable to 64GB; and a 1TB PCIe NVMe upgradeable to 4TB SSD as well as an open M.2 slot. There are two 12th-gen Intel processor options: a 14-core Core i7-12800H or a 14-core Core i9-12900HK.

Razer is offering three 17.3-inch display options depending on the processor you go with: 1080p with a 360Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB color gamut, QHD with a 240Hz refresh rate with 100% P3 color gamut or a 144Hz UHD touchscreen with 100% Adobe RGB color gamut. The laptop has eight speakers inside, so whether you're getting it for gaming, content creation or both, you should have incredible sound to go with whatever display you choose.

The Razer Blade 17 starts at $2,700 and will be available for preorder at the end of January direct from Razer. The starting price converts to approximately £2,010 or AU$3,770.

The 15.6-inch Razer Blade 15 is essentially a smaller version of the Blade 17 with similar components and display options. Both models have UHS-II SD card readers, which is a boon if you want to quickly copy photos and video from a camera without reaching for a reader.

The new Razer Blade 15 starts at $2,500 and will be available for preorder at the end of January direct from Razer.

Starting at $2,000, the Razer Blade 14 is built around the latest AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor. You can get it paired with either an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, RTX 3070 Ti or RTX 3080 Ti mobile graphics. It comes with 16GB of DDR5 memory onboard and no room to add more later. A 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD is standard but you can upgrade to 2TB.

Razer offers only two 14-inch display choices with the Blade 14, either an FHD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB color gamut or a QHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 100% P3 color gamut. The new Razer Blade 14 will also be available to preorder direct from Razer at the end of January.