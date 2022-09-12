Quest Pro Rumored to Appear In Video Ahead of Meta Connect

A video of Meta's next virtual reality headset may have surfaced online Sunday. The clip of the purported headset, posted to Facebook by video creator Zectaruiz Gaming, shows off the design and packaging of a "Meta Quest Pro."

The headset appears to resemble Project Cambria, Meta's next virtual reality headset previously teased by CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The video shows a black plastic headset and two controllers being removed from its packaging. The headset has three cameras on the front, while the controllers are shown without their hollowed-out loop design.

The video comes one month ahead of Meta Connect, the company's annual virtual reality conference on Oct. 11. Project Cambria is expected to debut at this event with a higher price tag and more advanced specs than Meta's current headset, the Meta Quest 2.

Meta didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.