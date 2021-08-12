PS5, Xbox Series X restock happening at Walmart today

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Walmart will have not one, but two and restocks today. The first will happen at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET), and the second will start at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET). The restocks will last for only an hour and will come in 10-minute waves. This means when you jump on the site and it says sold out, don't give up. Keep refreshing and trying again.

Both the $499 PS5 standard edition and $399 PS5 digital edition will be available during the restocks along with the $499 Xbox Series X.

PS5 and Xbox Series X at Walmart

