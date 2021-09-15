PS5 software update brings SSD installation, 3D audio Wednesday

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Gamers who've gotten their hands on a PlayStation 5 will be able to download the console's next major software update from Wednesday, Sony said in a blog post this week. The update will let you expand the console's internal storage and use the PS5's 3D audio effects on external speakers, after these features were part of a beta test over the summer.

The PS5 update will also let you view PS4 and PS5 versions of the same game separately -- particularly useful after you upgrade to a next-gen version -- plus it gives you more options for customizing the Control Center and lets you use it to write messages to other players.

PlayStation Now subscribers will also get the ability to choose between 720p and 1080p streaming options, or use a streaming connection test to identify and fix connection issues.

The PS4 is also getting a software update, letting you see PS5 trophies on your profile and those of other players.

The ability to expand the console's external storage has been eagerly awaited by fans. The PS5 has just under 700GB of available storage space, but most PS5 games will take up between 40GB and 80GB, with a few blowing past the 100GB mark. The console has an extra slot for a solid-state drive, or SSD, but until now it's been disabled. Once installed, you'll be able to store and launch PS4 and PS5 games from the extra drive just like the existing one. We show you how to do it in the video below.

Read more: Need more PS5 storage? Here's how to pick the right M.2 SSD