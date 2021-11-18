Prusa Research unveils XL, its largest 3D printer yet

Prusa Research, a company specializing in 3D printers for consumers, on Thursday unveiled a new large-format 3D printer.

Following in the footsteps of the Prusa Mk3s and the smaller Prusa Mini, the long-rumored Prusa XL is based on the CoreXY system, in which the print head stays static while the print bed moves. This approach adds stability on large print volumes.

The Prusa XL features a print volume of 14 inches by 14 inches by 14 inches – about 50% larger than the Mk3s and large enough to print a full-size Mandalorian helmet.

Prusa may have solved one of the biggest problems with large-format printers: warping caused by uneven heating over the large, flat area. Its modular heating system heats smaller cells on the bed as needed, keeping everything flat and even.

The Prusa XL also comes with a new extruder system that Prusa calls the Nextruder. The Nextruder uses a 20:1 gear ratio to accurately feed the filament through the easily swappable heat block. The entire Extruder looks repair-friendly as all of the parts are easy to disassemble.

A YouTube video of the Prusa XL in action shows an optional upgrade that allows for up to five tool heads. Unlike the Multi Material Unit the company already uses, the system changes the entire tool head rather than slicing filament together.

The five independent tool heads allow not only use of different colored filaments but also use of completely different materials, all at different printing temperatures, at enormous scope. The Prusa XL is now available for preorder for a refundable deposit of $200 or 200 euros, with shipping scheduled to begin in the second or third quarter of next year.