Protect Your Devices With This $7 Surge Protector 2-Pack

If you've got your appliances and electronics plugged directly into your home's wall outlets, all it takes is one bad storm or blown fuse to fry your devices. That makes shelling out the few extra dollars for a surge protector a no-brainer, as it could end up saving you quite a bit of money in the long run. And right now at Woot, you can snag a two-pack of Amazon Basics six-outlet power strip surge protectors on sale for $7, 46% off the usual price. This deal runs all month long and expires on July 1 or when it sells out.

These power strips features 200-joule three-line basic protection against surges. That is enough to protect smaller appliances and devices like lamps and coffee makers, but you shouldn't trust them for larger and more expensive devices like your desktop or TV. Each power strip is equipped with a 2-foot cord and six outlets that provide up to 15 amps of power. They also feature LED indicator lights that will notify you if your devices are currently vulnerable to surges.