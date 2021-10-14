Pre-Black Friday deals at Office Depot right now: Asus VivoBook for $500

Deal Savings Price





Black Friday is still weeks away, but that doesn't mean that retailers like Office Depot aren't trying to get a head start. With the current shortages caused by supply chain issues, it may not be a bad idea to do your holiday shopping a bit earlier. We've scoped out some of the best deals this week at Office Depot, like this Windows 11-ready 15-inch Asus VivoBook with an Intel Core i5, 16GB Memory and a 256GB SSD for only $500. This offer is only good until Friday, Oct. 16, or while supplies last.

Lenovo This Asus VivoBook comes equipped with a 15.6-inch LCD full HD (1920x1080-pixel) display, is powered by an Intel Core i5, has 16GB of RAM and a 256GB PCIe SSD. This laptop comes with Windows 10 and will receive a free upgrade to Windows 11 when available. It usually sells for $750, but is just $500 through Friday, Oct. 16. Also available: Asus VivoBook 15 K513 Laptop, 15.6" Screen, Intel Core i7: $620

Asus VivoBook 15 F512DA-DB34 Laptop, 15.6" Screen, AMD Ryzen 3: $380



Office Depot Get 40% off photo products including canvas prints, photo books and custom cards when you make a purchase of $55 or more. Like this custom canvas print starting at $15 after savings. This offer expires October 23.

Office Depot Can't find what you need on sale? No problem, use the code 98846644 on any qualifying regular-priced item and you can get 25% off instantly. Code is good for most office supplies and print services. Follow the link for more details.

