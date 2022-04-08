Pilot Like a Pro With $40 Off This Beginner-Friendly Drone

Holy Stone

Drone piloting might seem like a prohibitively expensive hobby, but drone tech has come a long way in recent years. There are plenty of entry-level models out there that boast some impressive specs and won't break the bank. If you're looking to take a first step into the expanding world of drone piloting, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss.

The Holy Stone HS360 is packed full of features that make it a great pick for first-time flyers, and right now you can pick it up for just $207, or $43 off the usual price. It's already on sale at Amazon, but you can use the promo code Z9YU78O6 at checkout to get the full discount.

When you're shopping for a beginner drone, you probably don't want to drop serious cash on one you might end up inadvertently crashing. But you also don't want to opt for one so cheap that it barely functions. The HS360 is a great balance between the two, and it has tons of handy features and functions that will help new pilots get the the hang of flying. You can set it to hold a specific altitude, automatically follow you or even draw a flight trajectory for it to follow on the companion app. The Electronic Image Stabilization camera is mounted on an adjustable two-axis gimbal for a wider field of view, and can capture or stream stunning 4K UHD video. You can even control the camera with simple hand gestures (i.e., "paper" to start recording, "scissors" to take a picture) so you never miss out on that perfect shot. With powerful 5GHz transmission, it can provide a clear image feed to your phone up to 1640 feet away, and the two included batteries provide a total flight time of up to 46 minutes.