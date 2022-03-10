Pilot Like a Pro With $199 Off the Mavic Air 2 Fly More Bundle

Joshua Goldman/CNET

Whether you enjoy taking photos as a hobby or you're a professional videographer, a camera drone can open up a whole new world of shooting options to take your work to the next level. Camera drones have come a long way in the past few years, and many are now equipped with advanced cameras capable of capturing ultra high-res pictures and video, like this DJI Mavic Air 2. CNET's resident drone expert Joshua Goldman was impressed with quadcopter back when it launched in 2020, and right now you can grab it, and a bundle of accessories, at a great price. Today only, Amazon has the Mavic Air 2 "Fly More" combo, which includes tons of extra equipment and accessories, on sale for $789, which is $199 down from the usual price. It's also $10 less than it would cost to buy just the drone, so you're essentially getting all of the accessories for free.

This DJI Mavic Air 2 boasts some pretty impressive drone specs, and helps makes aerial photography accessible for drone newbies. It has a max speed of 42.3 mph, a flight time of up to 34 minutes on a full battery, features three-direction object sensing to help you avoid collisions and has a video transmission distance of up to 6.2 miles. It's equipped with an impressive 48MP camera and a 0.5-inch CMOS sensor for stunning still photos and crisp 4K/60FPS video capture. Plus, it features intuitive shooting assistance like intelligent tracking that keeps your subject centered as you fly. And the Fly More combo comes with some great extras to help you pilot like a pro. You'll get three flight batteries, a multi-battery charging station, a shoulder bag, six pairs of propellors, a gimbal protector and more.