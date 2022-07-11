PC Shipments Drop Again After Record Sales During Height of Pandemic, IDC Says

Worldwide PCs shipments fell for a second consecutive quarter, according to a report released Monday from market research firm the International Data Corporation. Shipments of traditional PCs fell to 71.3 million units in the second quarter of 2022, a 15.3% decline over the same period last year.

The decline was worse than expected due to lockdowns in China along with weakened consumer demand due to fears of a potential recession, according to IDC.

"Fears over a recession continue to mount and weaken demand across segments," said Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for IDC's Mobile Device trackers. "Consumer demand for PCs has weakened in the near term and is at risk of perishing in the long term as consumers become more cautious about their spending and once again grow accustomed to computing across device types such as phones and tablets."

PC shipments reached their highest volume in almost a decade in 2021, and despite the recent downturn, PC shipments are still higher than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lenovo has shipped the most PCs thus far this year, followed by HP and Dell, said IDC. Apple is currently in fourth position.

See Also: Best Desktop PC for 2022