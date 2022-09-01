PC and Tablet Shipments Expected to Fall Through 2023, IDC Forecasts

Shipments of PCs and tablets will decline in 2022 and again in 2023, before starting to grow again, the International Data Corporation said in a forecast released Thursday. IDC expects PC shipments to decline 12.8% and tablet shipments to decline 6.8% this year. It expects a decline of another 2.6% in 2023 across the two categories before shipments begin to increase again in 2024.

"Inflation, a weakening global economy, and the surge in buying over the past two years are the leading causes for the reduced outlook," according to IDC's report.

Shipments have been down this year. In July, IDC reported that second quarter shipments of PCs were down 15.3% compared to the second quarter of 2021. In 2021, PC shipments reached their highest levels in 10 years. Despite the decline this year, shipments are still above pre-pandemic levels.

IDC counts desktop computers, notebooks and workstations as PCs.