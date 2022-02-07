Storage sale: Save big on microSD cards, flash drives, SSDs, RAM and more today only

PNY

Whether it's a phone, camera, laptop or game console, some extra storage is a great way to get the most out of your devices. And right now at Amazon, it's affordable too. Today only through 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET), you can save up to 62% on a great selection of PNY storage devices. From flash drives to SD cards and even hard drives, no matter what kind of additional storage you're looking for, there's a good chance you can snag it for less during this one-day sale.

If you're looking to bump up the number of games your new Switch can hold, you'll need a microSD card, such as this model that you can grab for just $55 today, down by $35 from its regular price. If you're looking for some serious storage in the form of a new solid-state drive, you can save $300 on this massive , which can also be used to beef up the storage on your PS5. And if you're just looking for a handy way to hold onto some pictures or music your computer doesn't have room for anymore, you can pick up this for $23, a 62% discount, or this for just $18. All discounts are featured as a part of Amazon's Deal of the Day and are only valid until tonight at midnight PT.