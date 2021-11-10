Office Depot: Holiday savings on laptops available this week

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Black Friday is approaching, but you don't have to wait for great savings to hit the shelves: Many retailers are offering extra savings throughout the season. Office Depot is cutting prices all season long with their Holiday Deals of the Week, which go live every Sunday. Here are some of our favorite deals available now through Nov. 13.

You can also preview the top Black Friday deals coming to Office Depot starting online Nov. 25 and in stores Nov. 26 and 27. Want to find other Black Friday savings? Check out other retailer ad scans we've gathered here.

Deals on Laptops

Office Depot The Asus VivoBook Flip is light, portable and functions well as a basic laptop or tablet for people on-the-go. It features a 14-inch touchscreen display with NanoEdge Full HD, as well as an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 64GB eMMC storage and 4GB DDR4 RAM. It also has a number of connections and ports: USB Type-C, Micro HDMI, Micro USB 2.0, 2 in 1 SD/MMC Card Reader and audio input, which makes it great for multitasking.

HP Portable and thin, this HP touchscreen laptop features a 14-inch micro-edge HD display with 1366 x 768 resolution, an AMD 3020e processor, 4GB of memory, 64GB eMMC drive and plenty of ports, including USB Type-C for fast data transfers. This model gets up to 10.5 hours of battery life before you need to recharge. It's a great option for conducting business.

Office Depot has marked down the Acer Chromebook 311 CB311-9H-C3KK laptop through Nov. 13. This lightweight, portable Chromebook can stay powered up to 10 hours on a single charge. It features an 11.6-inch screen, Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, 32GB of eMMC storage and will help keep you productive while you're out and about. You can save $80 through Nov. 13.

Deals on Office Furniture