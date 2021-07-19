Nvidia shows off RTX ray tracing, high-end gaming tech running on Arm

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Nvidia is working to expand its RTX tech to more devices, and the company on Monday took a big step forward. In demos for the Game Developers Conference, Nvidia showed off real-time ray tracing and DLSS on an ARM-based platform for the first time.

The company showed off the advanced graphics in demos of Wolfenstein: Youngblood and The Bistro, both running on a GeForce RTX 3060 GPU paired with a MediaTek Kompanio 1200 Arm processor.

"We're now investing in new platforms where we can deploy advanced graphics so gamers have more choice," wrote Nvidia spokesperson Brian Burke in a blog post. "The performance and energy efficiency of ARM CPUs with NVIDIA technologies can open an entirely new class of PCs."

Nvidia made this work by extending support for its RTX software development kits (SDKs) to Arm and Linux, including: deep learning super sampling (DLSS), RTX direct illuminations (RTXDI), RTX global illumination (RTXGI), Nvidia real-time denoisers (NRD) and RTX memory utility (RTXMU).

The RTXDI, NRD and RTXMU SDKs for Arm with Linux and Chromium are available Monday, Nvidia said, adding that RTXGI and DLSS will be "coming soon."

The company also said the July Nvidia Studio Driver, available Monday, provides heightened performance and reliability for the two major game engines: Unity and Unreal Engine. It also includes support for updates to Toolbag and Omniverse.