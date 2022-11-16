Live: Early Black Friday Deals Amazon's Early Black Friday Black Friday Ads Satellite 911 Calls on iPhones PlayStation VR 2 Preorder Best Free VPNs COVID Boosters Best Phones in 2022
Nvidia and Microsoft Join Forces to Build AI Supercomputer

The venture aims to make the future tech available for businesses.

Kourtnee Jackson headshot
Kourtnee Jackson
nvidia logo set next to microsoft logo
Nvidia and Microsoft's new collaboration will head into the realm of supercomputing. 
Nvidia

Chip design company Nvidia is partnering with Microsoft to construct a large-scale AI cloud computer, the firm announced on Wednesday. Described as a "multi-year collaboration," the project will integrate Microsoft's Azure cloud computing system with Nvidia's A100 and H100 chips, its Quantum-2 InfiniBand network and Nvidia AI Enterprise software. The AI computer will be the "first public cloud" to do so.

On Monday, Nvidia shared that Microsoft Azure is the first to use the Quantum-2 InfiniBand platform which performs data and simulation operations at high speeds. The A100 and H100 processors are the company's most powerful, and can be used in a variety of applications including science and manufacturing. The AI supercomputer will harness Microsoft's virtual machines to handle more complex research and automated functions for organizations.

Nvidia also says it will use Azure to develop advanced generative AI that provides machines the ability to create new content like code, text video or images. 