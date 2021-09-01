Nintendo Switch OLED preorder: Where to look for stock

Nintendo Switch OLED preorders opened up back in July, and at the time, it was considerably easier to secure a preorder for the new Switch model compared to what we've seen with PS5 and Xbox Series X restocks -- at some points, the Switch OLED was in stock for hours on end. The Switch OLED preorder situation in September, however, looks drastically different than it did in July. The new Switch model, which arrives on Oct. 8, is out of stock at major retailers, and restocks are sporadic and uncommon. That said, we did see a Switch OLED restock at Target as recently as Sept. 1, so it's possible more stock will be available at other stores soon.

The Switch OLED is available in two color variants: one with white Joy-Cons and a white dock, and one with the traditional red-and-blue color scheme. Though both versions are prone to selling out quickly, the white model seems to be even more popular due to its sleek new look. During restocks, the red-and-blue version tends to stay in stock longer than its white counterpart, so keep that in mind.

Switch OLED vs. original Switch: What's different?

While there had been rumors of a new Switch console with 4K visuals and major performance upgrades, that's not what we're getting with the Switch OLED. This new Nintendo Switch will have a slightly larger 7-inch OLED display while delivering the same 720p resolution when not in its cradle and 1080p visuals when connected to your television. The increase in screen size also means a slightly larger Nintendo Switch body, but not enough to make it so your favorite Joy-Cons are incompatible with the console.

For a full breakdown of what's new and different about this Switch, check out this OLED Nintendo Switch explainer from CNET's own Scott Stein.

A few helpful tips for buying a Nintendo Switch OLED

While we haven't seen many Switch OLED restocks lately, it's possible we'll start to see more drops as its Oct. 8 release date draws closer, and it's likely some retailers are saving stock for launch. With that in mind, here are a few tips to keep in mind if you're on the hunt for the Switch OLED.

Only buy from official retailers; if you see someone selling this console on Twitter it's almost assuredly a scam.

Be sure to read the whole order page, as many retailers have started implementing two-stage purchasing systems to stop bots from placing the order instead of a person. Best Buy, for example, has you click "Buy" once to join the queue, and then you must wait for the button to light up again to actually add the console to your cart.

Don't give up right away! If something happens to your preorder and you're unable to complete the transaction, keep refreshing. Retailers have been intentionally releasing stock in small quantities to discourage bots from buying.

Be ready starting at midnight ET on Oct. 8, as retailers will likely drop any available Switch OLED stock around that time.

Where to preorder the Nintendo Switch OLED

Target has had multiple Switch OLED drops over the past couple of months, so that's the store we recommend keeping the closest eye on for restocks. Unfortunately, no other retailers have had a major restock since preorders opened in July. That said, we do expect the Switch OLED will come back into stock closer to launch. Below, check out some of the retailers where it might be available next.

Amazon

Target has restocked the Switch OLED a few times since preorders opened. You can check current availability below.

We haven't seen the Switch OLED in stock at Amazon since July, but a drop could come at any time as the release date approaches. You can check current availability below.

Best Buy's last Switch OLED restock was in July. You can check its listing in case of availability below.

GameStop seemingly had plenty of Switch OLED stock when preorders opened, with consoles remaining available for hours on end, but it hasn't restocked the Switch OLED since then. You can check its listing for availability below.