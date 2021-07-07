Nintendo Switch OLED model will be available in October

Nintendo on Tuesday revealed its Switch OLED model, the long-awaited upgrade to its hybrid console. It'll be available on Oct. 8 -- the day Metroid Dread comes out -- and will cost $350, or $50 more than the original. As Wednesday morning, and had product pages for the new Switch, but you can't preorder just yet.

UK retailer has it up for preorder at £310, while Australia's has it for $539, but Nintendo has not announced official prices for those countries.

The 7-inch screen is slightly bigger than the regular Switch model's 6.2- and the Switch Lite's 5.5-inch LCD screens, but the new model's organic light-emitting diode display will offer more vivid colors and crisp contrast. It also features a wide adjustable stand (compared to the original model's flimsy kickstand), a new dock with a wired LAN port, 64 gigabytes of internal storage and "enhanced audio for handheld and tabletop play."

It offers the same 4.5- to 9-hour battery life as the regular Switch (the Lite lasts 3 to 7 hours), and uses the same Nvidia Custom Tegra processor. It weighs 0.93 pound (420 grams) with Joy-Cons attached, compared to the regular model's 0.88 pound and the Switch Lite's 0.61 pound.

It'll be available in two color variations -- one with white Joy-Cons and a matching dock, and the other with neon red and blue Joy-Cons and a black dock. Your old Joy-Cons will also be compatible with the new model.

Nintendo's reveal mostly lines up with a Bloomberg report from earlier this year, but is missing one feature -- the ability to output at 4K to a compatible TV when docked.

