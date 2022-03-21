New MacBook Air and 13-Inch MacBook Pro Rumored to Arrive Later This Year

Dan Ackerman/CNET

Apple is rumored to launch new versions of its MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro later this year, according to a Sunday newsletter from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. However, updated models of the higher-end, 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros are said to not arrive until 2023.

The MacBook Air was originally rumored to debut at the end of 2021 or in early 2022, but Gurman now speculates that a redesigned MacBook Air will be coming near the second half of this year. The upcoming Apple laptop is also said to feature an updated design, MagSafe and an M2 chip.

As for the MacBook Pro, the new 13-inch model is rumored to sport an M2 chip as well. The laptop could arrive as early as June for Apple's WWDC.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.