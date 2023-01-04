New LG UltraGear Gaming Monitors Play in OLED at 240Hz

At CES, LG launched a new pair of UltraGear gaming monitors featuring 240Hz refresh OLED panels, following similar announcements of products like the ROG Swift OLED (PG27AQDM). But while it may not be first out of the gate with its announcements, the 27-inch flatscreen 27GR95QE-B and 45-inch curved 45GR95QE-B are the only ones shipping imminently.

The 27-inch model runs $1,000 and ships Jan. 16, while the 45-incher goes for $1,700 and ships Jan. 5. Both are in preorder now, though LG specifies that they'll ship on a first-ordered-first-shipped basis.

The 27-inch monitor is 16:9 1440p like the others, though it's the first time I'm seeing full specs on the panel; they say the screen's only 200 nits, which doesn't bode well for HDR (though HDR's better on OLED than on an IPS screen with the equivalent brightness).

The 45-inch display, though, stretches 21:9 1440p -- 3,440x1,440 -- a bit more than it probably should. That's equivalent to a pixel density of 80ppi; anything below 90ppi and I can't unsee the pixel grid. It's fine if you're viewing at TV distance, but not so much for a desktop monitor.

Both UltraGears have two HDMI 2.1 connections, one DisplayPort 1.4, two USB ports and a headphone jack with DTS HP:X support.