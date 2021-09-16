How to buy iPhone 13 now New Microsoft Office SpaceX Inspiration4 mission Nicki Minaj, Twitter, Fauci and the White House Netflix sued over The Queen's Gambit Google Doodle honors green tea chemist
New iPad Mini can't tap into carriers' fastest 5G networks

The Mini lacks access to the ultrafast millimeter-wave 5G technology.

The iPad Mini won't get the fastest flavor of 5G.

 Apple/Screenshot by Sarah Tew/CNET
This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple.

The cellular version of the 2021 iPad Mini is the first non-Pro iPad model to gain 5G capabilities. But unlike the iPad Pro, the Mini lacks the millimeter-wave 5G technology -- also known as ultrawideband -- needed to access carriers' fastest 5G networks. 

Earlier reported by MacRumors, the Mini's tech specs support 5G NR bands, but not the millimeter-wave bands needed to access top network speeds of up to 1Gpbs

Until now, all iPhones and iPads that offer 5G -- including the new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPad Pro -- also came with access to the millimeter-wave bands. 

The iPad Mini is the first Apple cellular model to rely solely on low- and mid-bands for its 5G coverage. These bands are slower than millimeter-wave bands, but offer more dependable coverage at speeds that still outpace older 4G networks. 

Millimeter-wave technology uses a higher frequency than other types of cellular networks, which can result in blazing-fast connection speeds. However, this higher frequency band struggles to cover distances or penetrate the walls of buildings.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request to comment on the omission of millimeter-wave 5G in the iPad Mini.